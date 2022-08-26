PowerPool 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.58 Million (CVP)

PowerPool (CVP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 25th. Over the last seven days, PowerPool has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One PowerPool coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001651 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PowerPool has a total market cap of $14.20 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,583.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00129190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00032890 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00079511 BTC.

PowerPool (CVP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,850,430 coins. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp. PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp.

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PowerPool using one of the exchanges listed above.

