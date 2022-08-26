Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.06 and last traded at $6.09. 917 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 4,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

Power Assets Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.47.

Power Assets Company Profile

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; holds property and deposits; and provides consulting, investing, trust administration, and management services.

Further Reading

