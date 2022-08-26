Portion (PRT) Price Up 49% Over Last Week

Portion (PRT) traded up 105.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Portion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Portion has a total market cap of $978,195.95 and approximately $44.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Portion has traded up 49% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004848 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,628.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004845 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003797 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002479 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00127927 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00032014 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00082521 BTC.

Portion Coin Profile

Portion (PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 476,965,462 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Portion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

