Pontem (NYSE:PNTM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.91

Shares of Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 240309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Pontem Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pontem by 36.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Pontem during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Pontem during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pontem by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 40,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 22,862 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pontem in the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pontem

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on global and regional consumer brands businesses.

