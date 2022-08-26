PolySwarm (NCT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $847,366.00

PolySwarm (NCT) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 26th. One PolySwarm coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $25.00 million and $847,366.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004833 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003774 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002471 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00128074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00032081 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00082562 BTC.

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm.

PolySwarm Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

