Polybius (PLBT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $7.62 Million

Polybius (PLBT) traded up 63.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. During the last week, Polybius has traded 32.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polybius has a total market capitalization of $7.62 million and approximately $23,159.00 worth of Polybius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polybius coin can now be bought for about $1.92 or 0.00006523 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,227.07 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003723 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00128366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00032289 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00082243 BTC.

Polybius is a coin. Its launch date was March 30th, 2017. Polybius’ total supply is 3,969,565 coins. Polybius’ official Twitter account is @PolybiusBank and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polybius is polybius.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polybius is a fully-digital bank designed to acomodate the growing digital economy, incorporating electronic identification and digital banking services to serve the needs of the digital commerce market. The Polybius is an enterprise of HashCoins, the same company that brings you the Hashflare mining contracts. In order to fund the development of this new digital bank, Polybuis hosted an Initial Coin Offering, in which PLBT tokens were distributed among users. Through the use of Blockchain Snapshots, Polybius will destribute dividends to the PLBT token holders. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polybius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polybius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polybius using one of the exchanges listed above.

