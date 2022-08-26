Polis Hits Market Cap of $331,846.13 (POLIS)

Polis (POLIS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 26th. One Polis coin can currently be bought for $0.0338 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polis has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Polis has a market capitalization of $331,846.13 and approximately $12.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004825 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.24 or 0.00593523 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000360 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00181829 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Polis

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official website for Polis is polispay.org. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org.

Buying and Selling Polis

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

