Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 61.9% from the July 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

PLMI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,584. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 18.6% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 165,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 25,880 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth $309,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 23.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,968,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,293,000 after purchasing an additional 376,482 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth $980,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 39.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 193,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 54,366 shares during the period. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

