Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLXS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James raised Plexus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Plexus in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company.

Insider Transactions at Plexus

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $93,706.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,528 shares in the company, valued at $9,151,708.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $93,706.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,528 shares in the company, valued at $9,151,708.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,594 shares of company stock worth $2,095,874 over the last three months. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Plexus Stock Up 3.0 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Plexus by 138.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Plexus by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Plexus in the second quarter valued at $127,000. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $97.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.21. Plexus has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $99.11.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.32 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Plexus will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Plexus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

See Also

