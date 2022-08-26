Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.09–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.00 million-$19.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.53 million.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Pixelworks to $4.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.88.

Pixelworks stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.41. Pixelworks has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90.

Pixelworks ( NASDAQ:PXLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 31.47% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pixelworks will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 12,094 shares of Pixelworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $26,123.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,388,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,594.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXLW. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pixelworks during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pixelworks by 77.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 45,971 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pixelworks by 13.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 14,132 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Pixelworks by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Pixelworks by 165.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 136,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 85,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, content, and business and education markets. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor integrated circuits that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder integrated circuits, which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

