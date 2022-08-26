Pirate Chain Price Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $86.65 million and $96,561.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.15 or 0.00310326 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00118829 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00077918 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003574 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000236 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 193,698,406 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

