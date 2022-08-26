Pinterest Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 99,643 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 48% compared to the average volume of 67,284 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PINS. Atlantic Securities set a $22.00 price target on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Pinterest from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pinterest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.76.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $7,400,430.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $111,005.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 496,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,597,575.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $7,400,430.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 547,884 shares of company stock worth $10,308,331. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

Pinterest Trading Up 14.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,670,000 after purchasing an additional 958,619 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Pinterest by 15.5% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 31,376,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,422 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in Pinterest by 19,142.5% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,558,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,462,331 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Pinterest by 1.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,145,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,716,000 after purchasing an additional 191,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Pinterest by 23.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,262,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PINS traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.01. 26,939,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,897,425. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average is $22.01. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.