Pinterest Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PINS)

Aug 26th, 2022

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINSGet Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 99,643 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 48% compared to the average volume of 67,284 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PINS. Atlantic Securities set a $22.00 price target on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Pinterest from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pinterest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $7,400,430.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $111,005.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 496,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,597,575.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $7,400,430.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 547,884 shares of company stock worth $10,308,331. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,670,000 after purchasing an additional 958,619 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Pinterest by 15.5% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 31,376,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,422 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in Pinterest by 19,142.5% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,558,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,462,331 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Pinterest by 1.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,145,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,716,000 after purchasing an additional 191,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Pinterest by 23.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,262,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Trading Up 14.1 %

NYSE:PINS traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.01. 26,939,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,897,425. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average is $22.01. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINSGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Featured Stories

