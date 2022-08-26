Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Trims Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 897 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $20,721,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,311 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 274,181 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $73,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 538 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD traded down $3.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $259.03. 45,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,121. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.49. The firm has a market cap of $190.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim increased their price target on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

