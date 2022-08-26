Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Sells 202 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Argus lowered their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.1 %

ABBV stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.80. 90,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,047,940. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $243.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

