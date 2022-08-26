Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Invests $311,000 in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Applied Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $371,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,700,000. Relaxing Retirement Coach acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,736,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,798,000. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $17,741,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIC stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.27. 441,616 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.90.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.