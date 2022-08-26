Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.06. 214,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,697. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.62 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

