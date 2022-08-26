Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 5,925 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,925 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $15,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 104.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.11.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $254.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.01. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,984,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $17,708,778.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,984,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 206,831 shares of company stock worth $51,833,556. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

