Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 824 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $24,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,298.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $49,825.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,777,085.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,365.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at $8,752,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $49,825.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,777,085.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $39,292,049 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,323.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,239.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,298.14. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,082.78 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The company has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.61. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. The business had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.96 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

