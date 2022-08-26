Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 68,904 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 418,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,904 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Avantor worth $14,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVTR. Raymond James decreased their target price on Avantor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Avantor in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.62.

Avantor Price Performance

NYSE:AVTR opened at $26.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $25.53 and a one year high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

About Avantor

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.