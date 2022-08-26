Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 150,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,135 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $19,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,598,275,000 after buying an additional 1,181,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,332,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,408,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,468,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,310,000 after purchasing an additional 693,293 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,542,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,047,000 after acquiring an additional 276,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $518,891,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.73.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $108.24 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.06 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The company has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.44.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.08%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

