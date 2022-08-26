Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.07% of Discover Financial Services worth $22,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after buying an additional 13,669 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 81,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after buying an additional 12,412 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 339,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,193,000 after buying an additional 62,802 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 11,495 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $106.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.28. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $88.02 and a 12 month high of $133.78. The company has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

