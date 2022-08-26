Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.13% of LPL Financial worth $19,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2,511.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 235.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $228.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.84 and a 12 month high of $234.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LPLA shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.83.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 11,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total value of $2,627,106.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,502,283.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 11,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total value of $2,627,106.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,502,283.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.56, for a total value of $2,255,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,677,860.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,761 shares of company stock valued at $14,682,118. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

