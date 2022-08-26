Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 826.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,203 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $16,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1,261.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marriott International Trading Up 1.7 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen cut their target price on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.15.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $162.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.02. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

