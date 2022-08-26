Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 121.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28,566 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $26,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,314,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,975,000 after purchasing an additional 39,679 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW opened at $583.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $505.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $495.18. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.16 and a 12-month high of $588.62.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $518.57.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

