Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 95,983 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 184.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,983 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Avery Dennison worth $25,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,923,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,736,000 after purchasing an additional 37,281 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,166,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,475,000 after purchasing an additional 329,447 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,200,000 after purchasing an additional 17,936 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,783,000 after purchasing an additional 98,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,058,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,189,000 after purchasing an additional 183,429 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $195.70 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $151.62 and a one year high of $229.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.29 and a 200-day moving average of $174.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.57.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

