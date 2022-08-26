Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 3,463 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,274 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.08% of United Rentals worth $21,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 9,444.2% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 93,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,199,000 after buying an additional 39,987 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on URI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. OTR Global downgraded shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.82.

United Rentals Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $319.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.07. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $317,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,015,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.