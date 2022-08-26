Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 262,007 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 8,674,804 shares.The stock last traded at $59.06 and had previously closed at $59.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. 86 Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Pinduoduo Stock Down 3.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.91. The firm has a market cap of $71.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional Trading of Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.7% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,304,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,724,000 after buying an additional 432,696 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 422.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 39,261 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 82.4% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 203.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 120,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 80,482 shares during the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

