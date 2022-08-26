Pika (PIKA) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Pika (PIKA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. Pika has a market cap of $579,185.89 and approximately $15,684.00 worth of Pika was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pika coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pika has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00769419 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016289 BTC.

Pika Coin Profile

Pika’s total supply is 49,805,655,002,287 coins and its circulating supply is 29,729,296,059,205 coins. Pika’s official Twitter account is @pika_token.

Pika Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pika directly using US dollars.

