Pigeoncoin Trading Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $172,921.94 and $3,906.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00015389 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin.

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. "

