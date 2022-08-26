Pigeoncoin Market Capitalization Hits $167,764.53 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $167,764.53 and $4,364.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00014243 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin.

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

