Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 75,000 Shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.70% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 72,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 468,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 122,233 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 661,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 24,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLAC opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80. Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $10.00.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries.

