Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 49,005 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,005 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.07% of AZEK worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in AZEK by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,930,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,425 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in AZEK by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,289,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,977,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in AZEK by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,009,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,165,000 after purchasing an additional 257,410 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,491,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,225,000 after acquiring an additional 148,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.23.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on AZEK to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Zelman & Associates upgraded AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on AZEK from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AZEK from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AZEK in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

