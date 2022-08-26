Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases 17,600 Shares of DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 1.02% of DHB Capital worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in DHB Capital during the fourth quarter worth $7,100,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DHB Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of DHB Capital by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,108,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 257,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DHB Capital by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 948,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 411,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

DHB Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

DHB Capital stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78. DHB Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

DHB Capital Profile

DHB Capital Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

