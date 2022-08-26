Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 324,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the first quarter worth $79,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNW stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.28. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $12.30.

ReNew Energy Global ( NASDAQ:RNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). ReNew Energy Global had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 26.87%. The company had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ReNew Energy Global Plc will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

