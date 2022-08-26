Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New $3 Million Investment in Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 1.15% of Newcourt Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NCAC. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $991,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newcourt Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $991,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newcourt Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,947,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Newcourt Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,973,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Newcourt Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Newcourt Acquisition Stock Performance

NCAC stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. Newcourt Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01.

About Newcourt Acquisition

Newcourt Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

