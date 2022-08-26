Picton Mahoney Asset Management Increases Holdings in ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.55% of ScION Tech Growth II worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in ScION Tech Growth II by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,328,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,924,000 after purchasing an additional 766,828 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in ScION Tech Growth II by 166.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,318,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,832,000 after purchasing an additional 822,936 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in ScION Tech Growth II by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 325,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 233,424 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the 4th quarter valued at about $715,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ScION Tech Growth II by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 72,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ScION Tech Growth II alerts:

ScION Tech Growth II Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOB opened at $9.92 on Friday. ScION Tech Growth II has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The company has a market cap of $427.53 million, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.80.

ScION Tech Growth II Company Profile

ScION Tech Growth II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, and broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ScION Tech Growth II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScION Tech Growth II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.