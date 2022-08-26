Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.56% of Vector Acquisition Co. II worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 201,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,334,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAQC opened at $9.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95.

Vector Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Vector Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

