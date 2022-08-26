Picton Mahoney Asset Management Grows Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 2,072.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,175 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Snap by 198.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Snap by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 1,189.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $11.21 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $83.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average of $23.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65.

Insider Transactions at Snap

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 61,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $750,320.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,234,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,159,574.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 61,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $750,320.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,234,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,159,574.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $8,820,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,869,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,918,307. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,199,896 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,449.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Snap from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Snap from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.74.

Snap Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.