Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires Shares of 250,000 McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MLAI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MLAI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in McLaren Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,976,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in McLaren Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,389,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in McLaren Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,252,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in McLaren Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,041,000. 30.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McLaren Technology Acquisition alerts:

McLaren Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99.

McLaren Technology Acquisition Profile

McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies within the banking, financial services, and insurance sector that leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning, digital, technology, and fintech.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MLAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McLaren Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McLaren Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.