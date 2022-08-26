Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires New Shares in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 85,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASPN shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Aspen Aerogels to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.89.

Aspen Aerogels Trading Up 2.7 %

ASPN opened at $13.92 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $65.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average of $20.65. The firm has a market cap of $562.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 46.41% and a negative return on equity of 46.30%. The business had revenue of $45.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

