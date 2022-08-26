Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.34-$0.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 1.0 %

PECO traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,813. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.66. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 372.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PECO shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $935,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 395.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,970,000 after buying an additional 370,609 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 113.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 11,301 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 36.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

