Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Phibro Animal Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Phibro Animal Health Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Phibro Animal Health has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $26.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.40.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

