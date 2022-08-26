Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $40.00.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pharvaris from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.80.
Pharvaris Stock Down 2.8 %
PHVS opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $312.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of -0.79. Pharvaris has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharvaris
About Pharvaris
Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
