Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $40.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pharvaris from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.80.

PHVS opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $312.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of -0.79. Pharvaris has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 2.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Pharvaris by 1,054.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pharvaris by 23.6% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 302,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 57,694 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Pharvaris by 1.0% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,480,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,382,000 after purchasing an additional 24,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pharvaris during the fourth quarter worth about $11,908,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

