Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $12.63

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.63, but opened at $11.68. Pharming Group shares last traded at $11.68, with a volume of 20 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pharming Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

