Phantasma (SOUL) Price Tops $0.29 on Exchanges

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Phantasma has a total market cap of $30.36 million and approximately $297,137.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001323 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Phantasma

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 106,514,230 coins. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io.

Phantasma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

