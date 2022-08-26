Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) PT Lowered to C$18.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PEY. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.25 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.56.

Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance

TSE PEY opened at C$12.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 7.56. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of C$6.05 and a 12-month high of C$17.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.91.

Insider Activity

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.99, for a total transaction of C$1,151,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 240,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,842,540.91. In related news, Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.99, for a total value of C$1,151,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 240,309 shares in the company, valued at C$3,842,540.91. Also, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 3,576 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.17, for a total value of C$57,823.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,639 shares in the company, valued at C$398,412.63. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $407,300 and sold 248,284 shares valued at $3,573,091.

(Get Rating)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Featured Articles

