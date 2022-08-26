Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Petco Health and Wellness updated its FY23 guidance to $0.77 and $0.81 EPS.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

WOOF stock remained flat at $15.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. 18,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,735,572. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $26.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.49.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $102,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,955.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.