Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.77 and $0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.975 billion to $6.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.11 billion.

WOOF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.56.

NASDAQ WOOF remained flat at $15.23 during trading hours on Friday. 108,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,572. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $102,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,955.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $265,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

