Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.77 and $0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.975 billion to $6.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.11 billion.
WOOF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.56.
NASDAQ WOOF remained flat at $15.23 during trading hours on Friday. 108,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,572. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.04.
In other Petco Health and Wellness news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $102,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,955.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $265,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
