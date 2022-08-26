Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.39. 1,250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 6,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes advanced imaging tools that allow surgeons, radiologists, and pathologists to visualize microscopic tissue structures during a clinical procedure. The company offers an optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging system provides clinicians with cross-sectional of tissues down to 2 mm dept.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.