Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 323.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,845 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,645 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,617,793 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $82,362,000 after acquiring an additional 53,480 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,060,054 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $308,517,000 after acquiring an additional 742,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,610,853 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $82,009,000 after acquiring an additional 29,210 shares in the last quarter.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFGC opened at $51.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 71.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.76. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.23 and a 12-month high of $58.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.56 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.44.

Performance Food Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

Further Reading

